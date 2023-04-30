MEF: Employers must provide career progression structure

KUALA LUMPUR: Employers must provide a career progression structure so that long-term career progression may be more visible, thus helping employers to attract and retain talents.

The Malaysian Employers Federation’s (MEF) president Datuk Dr Syed Hussain Syed Husman said employers must have the discipline and order to establish fair and responsible workplace practices.

“There must be no discrimination at the workplace and all employees must be treated fairly and equitably. Employees’ ability to perform must be recognised and rewarded based on merit.

“As employers, we must, at all times, provide a safe and healthy workplace. We must ensure that our employees are well-trained and skilled to do their jobs. We must ensure that salaries and benefits are in line with market rate and the risks, responsibility and accountability of the jobs,“ he said in a statement today.

Syed Hussain said employees are expected to follow the requirements of the organisation they are working in, and it is imperative that industrial peace and harmony be maintained to enable the nation to progress.

“In this regard, MEF would like to thank employees and their trade unions for the understanding and cooperation displayed during the COVID-19 pandemic,“ he added. - Bernama