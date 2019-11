KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) and Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) today reached a consensus on certain areas of the proposed amendments to the Employment Act 1955 and Trade Unions Act 1959.

Both parties, in a joint a statement today said they also have agreed to defer other areas of the proposed amendments for further discussion.

The statement said MEF and MTUC, who are part of the National Labour Advisory Council Committee (NLAC TC), had convened a meeting today to discuss the matters.

MEF was represented by its president Tan Sri Azman Shah Haron and executive director Datuk Shamsuddin Bardan, while MTUC was represented by its president Datuk Halim Mansor (pix) and secretary-general J. Solomon, it said.

When contacted by Bernama on the details of the areas involved, Shamsuddin said they include maternity and paternity leave, working hours for employees, and the reformation on both MEF and MTUC.

“We haven’t finalised the contents. Once finalised, we will send a memorandum to the Ministry of Human Resources,” he said. — Bernama