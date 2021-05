PETALING JAYA: Employers must strictly abide by the latest SOP under the tighter MCO 3.0 which require 40% of private sector employees to work from home and shortened business hours as part of strategies to flatten the Covid-19 curve.

In response to the announcement by Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, MEF President Datuk Dr Syed Hussain Syed Husman (pix) said: “It is our collective responsibility to make it happen by following all the SOP to reduce the Covid infections.

“When the trend shows improvement then perhaps the government would consider less stringent SOP. So now it is in our hands. Let’s all work together to make it a success.”

The government decided that 80% of government staff and 40% of the private sector employees will work from home beginning May 25 involving 750,000 government staff and about 6.1 million private sector employees.

Shops during the movement control order period starting May 25 have been ordered to close at 8pm instead of the previous closing time of 10pm.

Previously, employers were restricted to allow 30% of management staff to be present at the workplace, but now attendance is restricted to 60% of total staff.

“In respect of some of the works in the private sector such as production that cannot be performed from home, we hope the government would provide flexible guidelines for employers and workers to amicably resolve related issues when such staff are not allowed to come to work,” said Syed Hussain.

“Employers should also emphasize to their employees not to misuse the employees’ pass and permit letters, or disciplinary action may be taken for non-compliance of SOP inside and outside work premise.

“If need be, this could be done based on the MySejahtera app movement history.”

