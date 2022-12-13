MEF urges employers to work with MOH in overcoming period poverty

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) has urged private employers to work together with the Health Ministry (MoH) on the initiative to provide free sanitary pads as an approach to overcoming the issue of period poverty.

MEF president Datuk Dr Syed Hussain Syed Husman (pix) pointed out that women have contributed to economic development and nation-building.

“As such, women’s health care in this country needs to be stressed upon and should start from basic self-care such as hygiene during menstruation,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

MEF will also support any move for the MOH to be given a special allocation in Budget 2023 for this purpose, he said.

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa was reported yesterday as saying that the MoH will start an initiative to provide free sanitary pads to address the issue of period poverty in the country. - Bernama