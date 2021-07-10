MEF urges govt to focus on Covid-19 fight

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) believes that the present government is doing its best under pandemic circumstances.

Its president, Datuk Dr Syed Hussain Syed Husman noted that maintaining political stability in Malaysia is critical during times of crisis, as any volatility would not benefit any party and would set the nation back from making good progress in the fight against Covid-19.

In a statement today, he called on all concerned parties to prioritise the lives and livelihoods of the people, urging the government to focus on Covid-19 management.

“We must urgently open up the economy with strict focus on affected sections of the industry so that the rakyat can earn a living.

“As the Covid-19 situation is very dynamic, fast-changing strategies that are fluid, flexible and practical need to be put in place from time to time,” he noted.

To ensure effectiveness, industry stakeholders, professional medical practitioners, as well as other experts must be involved in making the strategies so that the focus areas are targeted and action plans implemented, he said. — Bernama