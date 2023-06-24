Mega broiler chicken project a boon for Kampung Kubang Palas folk

KUALA NERANG: Residents of Kampung Kubang Palas here, which is under the Padang Terap district, are optimistic that they will be able to generate higher income when a mega broiler chicken farming project is implemented in the village.

They hope that it will go smoothly as planned by the government.

A Bernama survey in the village found that the residents believed that it will provide benefits in terms of boosting the family's economy in addition to strengthening food security.

One of the residents, Zakaria Zainol, 49, said the project brings 'fortune’ to the villagers because it could provide many job opportunities, especially for the young people there, thus earning an income without having to work outside.

“The government has already chosen this village (for the project) and young people especially must take this opportunity to fill the vacancies that will be available in order to increase the family’s income. After this, there’s no need to migrate to cities because I’m sure the salaries offered will be good,“ he said.

On June 19, the media reported that FELCRA Berhad is implementing four indoor mega broiler chicken breeding projects in rural areas throughout the country to meet food supply needs.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, said the projects were at Tanjung Seratus, Kuala Rompin (300,000 birds/cycle); Sungai Damak, Lipis, Pahang (250,000 birds/cycle); Padang Terap, Kedah (250,000 birds/cycle) and Paloh 4, Gua Musang, Kelantan (250,000 birds/cycle).

Another resident of the village, Bakri Dahaman, 50, said the opportunities through the project will speed up development in the area as well as create various downstream economic activities.

“When this project starts, ancillary works and downstream products can be produced because this project will develop the area and provide additional income for the villagers,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Nur Azita Hashim, 27, who runs a grocery store in the village, said the project can improve the quality of life of the people through job opportunities and downstream economic activities.

“When many people live here, a lot of business activities can be created. I hope it (the project) can be developed as soon as possible and run smoothly,“ she said.

Meanwhile, FELCRA Food Industries Sdn Bhd general manager Dr Mohamad Shafie M. Lojong, when contacted by Bernama, informed that the project indeed provides employment opportunities for the local population, including the need for workers for the task of catching chickens and cleaning chicken coops.

“...in Padang Terap we are implementing this project in Kampung Kubang Palas which does not involve FELCRA land. It benefits the local residents more, and the operation of this project will start next year (2024), but this July (next month) we will start preliminary work at the site,“ he said. -Bernama