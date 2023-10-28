Megah Rise Mall ceiling collapsed, 3 injured

KUALA LUMPUR: The ceiling in front of the Megah Rise Mall in Petaling Jaya near here collapsed during strong winds and heavy rain today.

According to the shopping centre management, three people were slightly injured in the 3 pm incident.

A 37-second video which went viral on social media showed the ceiling collapsing and several security guards helping visitors get out of the area.

Some visitors also screamed in fear and fled the premises.

“We regret to inform you that the ceiling of the car porch in front of Megah Rise Mall entrance collapsed during strong winds and heavy downpours this afternoon at approximately 3 pm, resulting in three minor injuries,” the management said on its Facebook.

“We are currently investigating the cause of the incident and are taking immediate action to manage and address the situation,“ the statement said.

Megah Rise Mall said its priority was the safety and well-being of visitors.

“For further inquiries or urgent concerns, please contact us at megahrisemall@ppb.com.my. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available,“ it said. - Bernama