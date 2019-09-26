Mej Zahir’s death an isolated incident: Army

PETALING JAYA: An investigation into the death of Mej Mohd Zahir Armaya during a demonstration early this month has concluded that it was an isolated case.

The army, which conducted the investigation, said it was an accident during training.

“The committee members also found that the equipment used during the training were in good condition,” it said today.

Nonetheless, disciplinary action will still be taken against personnel involved in the incident at Lok Kawi Camp in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

Zahir, 36, a son of veteran comedian A. R. Badul, died of a gunshot wound in a freak accident at the army base on Sept 4.

During the demonstration Zahir, who was wearing a bulletproof vest and a face mask, had fired a shot at a group of soldiers at close range before turning around.

As part of the demonstration, a soldier returned fire. Zahir immediately fell on his back before his colleagues found him unconscious. He was later pronounced dead at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

On Sept 10, Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah said police probe indicated that Zahir’s death was due to negligence, with the case being investigated under Section 304A of the Penal Code for causing death by negligence.

In light of the incident, several quarters have called for the armed forces to review its practice of using “live” rounds during training and demonstrations.

In a statement issued today, the Malaysian Army said it would review and update its standard operating procedures (SOP), if necessary.

“Trainings to strengthen our army will continue, particularly to increase confidence (in the safety level) of our existing equipment,” it said.

The statement added that the Armed Forces Council had agreed to promote Zahir to leftenan-kolonel, subject to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s approval.

“We have offered the necessary assistance to Zahir’s family since the first day of the incident, and they will continue to receive aid based on the qualification that has been predetermined by the Malaysian Army,” it said.