Melaka agro market offers consumers cheaper daily necessities

MELAKA: The “Melaka Agro Market” can help people to purchase their daily necessities at cheaper prices, said State Rural Development, Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman.

He said that through the programme, farmers will be able to market their produce directly to consumers thus bypassing middlemen and in this way helping to reduce prices of goods in the market.

“This programme will be held in 50 different strategic locations in Melaka weekly. Although it is being held on a small scale, the programme will benefit consumers from the aspect of helping to reduce the cost of living for them.

“Take for example kangkong (water spinach). This vegetable is usually sold at RM6 a bundle but today we can buy it for RM2 only,“ Abdul Razak told reporters after visiting the ‘Melaka Agro Market’ in Kampung Tun Razak, Bukit Katil, here, today.

Also present at the event was Melaka Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) director Hairudin Yunos.

A group of 12 comprising entrepreneurs and traders participated in marketing their goods in this programme which was held from 7.30 am to noon.

Among the items on sale were Agromas products, fruits and vegetables as well as chicken and prawns. - Bernama