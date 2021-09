MELAKA: The Melaka government has allocated RM1 million for disbursement under the Kasih Niaga Aid Fund to help 1,000 traders who are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali (pix) said the initiative, made under the State Budget 2021, was also to enable the traders to resume their business after not being able to operate due to the movement control during Phase One of the National Recovery Plan (PPN).

“As of August 2021, a total of 446 applications from traders in Melaka Tengah, Alor Gajah and Jasin have been approved involving an allocation of RM446,000, and another 554 applications are still under consideration,” he told reporters after launching the fund at his office in Seri Negeri here today.

Also present was State Agriculture, Livestock, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperative executive council member Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee.

Sulaiman said the state government had received a total of 1,287 applications for assistance under the fund.

The applicants included from operators of food shop, food truck and hair salons, he added.

He said the aid would be channeled to the successful applicants through their respective bank accounts and those with any inquiries can contact the District and Land Office in their respective areas. — Bernama