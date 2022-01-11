Melaka allocates RM900,000 for flood mitigation project

MELAKA: The Melaka state government has allocated RM900,000 to construct a bund in Teluk Berembang Lubok China in Alor Gajah and Kampung Lanchang, as well as Parit Penghulu in Jasin, to overcome flood problems in the three affected areas.

Melaka Irrigation and Drainage Department (JPS) director Abd Hakim Hamzah said the three areas were affected by the recent floods and implementation of the projects would be carried out as soon as possible.

“For Teluk Berembang, the allocation is RM500.000, which includes for repair work when 100-metre of the bunds burst during the first wave of the floods and work has now resumed since a week ago after Sungai Rembau receded.

“For Parit Penghulu, the allocation is RM200,000 and work will start tomorrow involving areas in Jalan Janda Berhias and Kampung Parit Putat Benteng, while in Kampung Lanchang, which is getting RM200,000, work will begin after the flood water in the area has completely receded,“ he told reporters here today.

Abd Hakim said his party proposed the construction of tires and water channels out to the drains to reduce the risk of floods if it rains in the future around Kampung Lanchang and Parit Penghulu.

Meanwhile, Abd Hakim said the department had started pumping out the stagnant flood water in Kampung Lanchang since two days ago.

The water could not be pumped out earlier because the water could not flow out as the river water was still overflowing its banks, he added. — Bernama