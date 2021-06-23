Melaka allows animal sacrificial rites in conjunction with Aidiladha

MELAKA: Melaka has allowed ‘ibadah korban’ (animal sacrificial rites) in conjunction with Aidiladha celebrations to be held in the state with strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) and can only be carried out at designated abattoirs for four days from July 20.

Melaka Mufti Datuk Abdul Halim Tawil (pix) said among the slaughterhouses that were given permission to carry out the rites were the abattoirs in Jasin and Alor Gajah under the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS), a number of private abattoirs licensed by the department and temporary abattoirs.

He said within the four-day period only five animals can be slaughtered (cows or buffaloes) per day and 10 for goats or sheep.

“Organisers wishing to perform the sacrificial rites must get approval from DVS before July 10,“ he said at a press conference here today.

Abdul Halim said only Malaysian citizens were allowed to be involved during the slaughtering and limited to only 25 staff in each location, adding the distribution of the sacrificial meat must be done door to door.

He said the slaughtering and butchering process should be carried out in the abattoirs while cutting and packing the sacrificial meat must be conducted in open spaces, adding those involved were required to wear gloves and face masks as well practise a one-metre physical distancing.

Abdul Halim said those involved were also encouraged to double mask and wear face shields for extra protection.

He said organisers were also required to set movement limits in special areas of the staff and place barriers in restricted areas as well as to record staff attendance. — Bernama