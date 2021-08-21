Melaka allows dine-ins, morning markets beginning today

MELAKA: Melaka residents who have completed two doses of Covid-19 vaccination are allowed to dine-in effective today.

The decision was announced by the state National Security Council (MKN) in a statement on its official Facebook page today after the Melaka Covid-19 State Special Committee meeting yesterday.

Melaka MKN issued an official statement because state residents were confused about the relaxation to allow dine-in and morning markets operation in the state since yesterday.

The statement added both activities were among the sectors allowed for fully vaccinated individuals for states in Phase One of the National Recovery Plan.

“As stipulated, dine-in activities in eatery premises are allowed to operate from 6 am to 10 pm, and dine-in is not allowed in canteens or cafeterias operating in factories.

“Only morning markets are allowed to operate in additional to 11 operation sectors, while the night and weekly markets, as well as movements between districts, are still not allowed in Melaka except for emergencies and deaths with the permission from the police,” the statement read.- Bernama