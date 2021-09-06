Melaka APM identifies 124 flood-prone areas

MELAKA: The Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM), Melaka has identified 124 flood-prone areas in facing the northeast monsoon period from this November until March next year.

Its director, Lt Col (PA) Cuthbert John Martin Quadra said 59 of the flood-prone areas were in the Melaka Tengah district, Jasin (42) and Alor Gajah (23)

“We are prepared in terms of manpower and logistics in facing floods in Melaka in the event of heavy rain during the northeast monsoon season expected from this November although we are also involved in work related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are also prepared for the occurrence of floods in areas that are not flood-prone and situations that are beyond our expectations,“ he said at a news conference, here, today.

According to him, 230 APM members and volunteers out of a total of 737 would be involved in the operations during the flood season in Melaka and when needed, the department would mobilise its 43 assets comprising 18 boats, five lorries, nine ambulances, six four-wheel-drive vehicles, four vans and a jet ski.

He said the APM members had been monitoring for rising water levels, especially near rivers, for evacuation to be carried out in the event of a flood.

He also advised the people, especially those living in the flood-prone areas to be prepared early in order to save their important documents and valuables from the flood waters. — Bernama