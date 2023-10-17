Melaka appoints 30 DPMs to help foster unity, harmony

MELAKA: Thirty students of various races from 12 public and private educational institutions in the state have been appointed as Melaka Unity Ambassadors (DPMs) to act as agents of unity and to foster harmony among the people.

The Melaka National Unity and Integration Department (JPNIN) director, Intan Suhana Yusuff said the DPMs were appointed to have a positive influence, especially among the young generation in the state by spreading the message of unity through various social media platforms.

In addition, she said, the DPMs will also be tourism ambassadors in conjunction with the Visit Melaka Year 2024 (TMM2024) by promoting the state’s tourism products.

She told reporters this at the closing ceremony of the state-level ‘Kenali Budaya Kita’ programme, which was officiated by state Health, Human Resources and Unity Committee chairman Ngwe Hee Sem, here today.

Melaka is the third state after Johor and Selangor to appoint Unity Ambassadors among students.-Bernama