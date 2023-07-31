Melaka becomes 10th state to pass anti-hopping bill

PETALING JAYA: An anti-hopping bill was unanimously passed by the Melaka state legislative assembly today (July 30) which prohibits assemblymen from switching their allegiance to other political parties.

According to Utusan Malaysia, all 24 assemblymen present at the sitting voted in favour of the bill, including two opposition members while the remaining four assemblymen were absent during the voting session.

Melaka chief minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh in the news report said the anti-hopping bill was tabled to ensure the state constitution was aligned with federal laws.

Hence, any assemblyman who switches parties will automatically forfeit his or her position in the assembly.

“Under Clause (3) of the new Article 13A, if an assemblyman resigns or is no longer a member of a political party after being elected to the assembly, their seat shall become vacant as soon as a vacancy date is determined by the state assembly speaker.

“The same provision also applies to an independent candidate who, after being elected to the state assembly, joins a political party,” he was quoted as saying to the daily.

He also added the Melaka State Constitution (Amendments) Bill 2023 has included a total of five amendments to clauses in the state constitution.

Melaka has now become the 10th state to pass the anti-hopping bill after Sabah, Perak, Kelantan, Kedah, Perlis, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Penang and Sarawak.