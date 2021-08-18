Melaka Bersatu remains supportive of state govt - Mohd Rafiq

MELAKA: Two Melaka state assemblymen from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) will continue to support the UMNO-led state government.

Melaka Bersatu chief Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen (pix), who is also the Paya Rumput assemblyman, and Telok Mas assemblyman Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad would uphold the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

Mohd Rafiq, who is also Melaka Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman, said now was not the best time to jostle for power or to bring down any leader as the people demanded that focus be given to tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and reviving the economy.

“We feel there has been enough of politicking and political ploys to bring down the prime minister or other leaders.

“I don’t want to get involved in the political wrangling as I am focusing on helping as many people as possible.”

He said this to reporters after the handing-out of the victory incentive to national badminton doubles player and Tokyo Olympics 2020 bronze medallist Aaron Chia at the Office of the Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri in Seri Negeri, here, today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Rafiq said the Gerai Prihatin Rakyat incentive would continue in an effort to empower the local residents in rebuilding their economy.

“This initiative has been implemented at Hang Jebat Stadium, Ayer Molek, Serkam and Telok Mas, and God willing, we will extend it to the parliamentary constituencies of Masjid Tanah and Alor Gajah,” he added.-Bernama