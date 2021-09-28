Melaka cops bust ‘Misai Gang’ drug syndicate

MELAKA: Police have busted the Misai Gang, a drug trafficking syndicate, with the arrest of six gang members in several raids in Melaka Tengah and Alor Gajah.

The gang, masterminded by a 64-year-old man, comprised his family members and close acquaintances.

Melaka Police chief Datuk Abdul Majid Mohd Ali said the syndicate leader, nicknamed “misai” (moustache), worked as a mechanic and that those arrested were aged between 21 and 64.

He said the man’s two sons, daughter-in-law and two acquaintances were also arrested in several raids at the Hilir Kota Apartments in Bandar Hilir, here, and Kampung Hilir, Kuala Sungai Baru in Alor Gajah between at 7.30 pm on Saturday and 2 am on Sunday.

“Police managed to seize drugs suspected to be syabu, with an estimated weight of 7.5 kilogrammes and worth RM223,100, at the man’s house,“ he told a press conference at the Melaka Tengah district police headquarters, here, today.

Abdul Majid said the drugs were to be distributed around Melaka, especially in Kuala Sungai Baru, adding that all those detained have been remanded for seven days from Sunday.

In another development, Abdul Majid said a 25-year-old factory worker was arrested on Sept 21 for being involved in five criminal cases of break-in and robbery at petrol stations, FamilyMart, and hardware stores in the Melaka Tengah district from July 17 to Sept 19.

“With the arrest, police believe that seven break-in cases have been successfully solved involving losses worth RM30,000,“ he said, adding that the suspect has been remanded until Sept 30.- Bernama