Melaka crisis: Umno Supreme Council to meet this Thursday - Ahmad Maslan

MELAKA: The Umno Supreme Council (MT) will hold a meeting this Thursday to discuss the political crisis in Melaka, said its secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan. (pix)

“State Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusof together with Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali will present to the MT all recommendations and measures on what must be done after this.

“Of course, the president (Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi) and deputy president (Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan) as well as the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob) will give their views on the political situation in Melaka,“ he told reporters after a meeting with Melaka Umno Liaison Committee leaders in Klebang last night.

Melaka State Assembly speaker Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh had on Oct 5 reportedly said that Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Rustam had considered and decided to dissolve the State Assembly on Oct 4 thus making way for a state election.

This came after four state assemblymen Datuk Seri Idris Haron (BN-Sungai Udang), Datuk Nor Azman Hassan (BN-Pantai Kundor), Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Independent-Pengkalan Batu) and Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad (Bersatu-Telok Mas) declared that they have lost confidence in Sulaiman and were withdrawing their support.

Earlier the Barisan Nasional-led Melaka government was represented by 17 assemblymen, comprising 14 from Umno, two from Bersatu and one BN-friendly Independent, while the Opposition held 11 seats, namely seven by DAP, and two each by PKR and Amanah, respectively.

Asked on the number of seats to be contested and the candidates contesting, Ahmad said the matter was still being discussed and has not been finalised yet.

-Bernama