Melaka election: BN confident of getting support of young voters

MELAKA: The youth of today is an information technology-savvy generation capable of analysing political matters and this scenario gives Barisan Nasional (BN) an advantage in elections, said BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix).

In a Facebook post today, he said that being a thinking generation with deep interest in politics, they could also decide rationally based on facts.

“This generation is said to dislike joining any political party but is well versed with politics. They are an information technology generation with the ability to analyse politics well.

“This scenario will give BN the edge in the Melaka and Sarawak state elections, as well as the 15th general election later,” he said.

Early voting for the Melaka polls is on Nov 16 and polling is on Nov 20. — Bernama