Melaka election: PAS candidates can create upsets, woo young voters

PUTRAJAYA: The eight PAS representatives in the Melaka state election are capable of creating upsets and attracting young voters, said PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan (pix).

The Energy and Natural Resources Minister said all PAS candidates came from various backgrounds but they have one target which is to bring victory to the party under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) umbrella.

PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Saturday announced the alliance would be contesting in all 28 seats of the State Assembly in the Melaka election with 15 seats represented by Bersatu, PAS (eight), and Gerakan (five).

The eight seats featuring PAS candidates are Kuala Linggi, Taboh Naning, Durian Tunggal, Kelebang, Bukit Katil, Duyong, Serkam and Merlimau.

“I am optimistic they can help PAS to achieve victory if not 100 percent, at least enticed young voters and create upsets,” Takiyuddin told reporters after attending a Product Safety Award 2021 ceremony here today.

The Election Commission (EC) has set the polling day for the Melaka election on Nov 20 while nomination day is on Nov 8 and early voting on Nov 16 following the dissolution of the State Assembly on Oct 4 after four assemblymen withdrew their support for Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali. — Bernama