Melaka election: Police confirm PKR compounded RM10,000

MELAKA: Police today confirmed that a compound of RM10,000 has been issued to Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) for violating the ban by the Ministry of Health (MOH) for holding mobile talks.

Melaka police contingent headquarters CID chief, ACP Azlan Abu said the compound issued was in line with the provision 16 PU (A) 293 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations (Measures within Infected Local Areas) (National Recovery Plan) 2021.

“The police have ordered the organiser to stop the programme under the standard operating procedures (SOP) in Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan (PPN).

“The SOP forbids programmes related to the state election and those that can result in public gathering in a place which makes physical distancing difficult,“ he said in a statement today.

PKR Information chief, Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin, who confirmed this at a media conference today, wanted MOH and the Ministry of Home Affairs to furnish details on the campaigning method which could be carried out during the Melaka election.

Prior to this, two parties, namely, Parti Ikatan Demokratik Malaysia (MUDA) and Barisan Nasional (BN) were also compounded for flouting the ban.

Minister of Health, Khairy Jamaluddin was quoted as saying on October 24 that any activity, gathering or social events linked to the election including organising the launching of a general election machinery is not allowed effective from October 25 until November 27.

He said this was in order to reduce the risk of spreading the infections and prevent a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases.- Bernama