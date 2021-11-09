Melaka election: Poster and flag war picks up pace

MELAKA: The multi-cornered fights in all seats in the Melaka state election have ensured that there is no lack of election atmosphere although public gatherings are prohibited in the campaign.

Checks by Bernama found that flags of contesting parties have been erected in many strategic spots even as face-to-face campaigning is not allowed under standard operating procedures (SOP) set to check the spread of Covid-19.

Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) flags have sprung up along roadsides, especially around settlements.

The Duyong, Ayer Molek, Lendu and Bukit Katil state constituencies are among areas where the flag war has started.

However, Perikatan Nasional (PN) flags are vying for attention only in several areas such as Ayer Keroh and Pantai Kundor and seem to be outnumbered by those of the other two major coalitions.

Apart from flags, posters featuring candidates contesting in the polls have also spiced up the election mood.

Nominations for the state election were held yesterday, with early voting set for Nov 16 and polling on Nov 20.

Melaka has 28 state seats with 495,195 registered voters. — Bernama