Melaka encourages youths to become TMM2024 volunteers

MELAKA: The Melaka government is encouraging the community, especially youths in the state, to register as Visit Melaka Year 2024 (TMM2024) volunteers, to act as tourism mini ambassadors to promote the state to tourists.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said that as of now there are nearly 2,000 participants who have registered to be volunteers in the programme, including 300 volunteers who have attended the training.

“By registering (as volunteers), it will enable them to contribute to the development of the tourism sector, which will help the state government disseminate information to visitors.

“They will also be trained and provided with information and knowledge about the tourist sites and history, accommodation and places to eat which will appeal to travellers,” he told reporters in Banda Hilir, here today.

Earlier, he officiated at the TMM2024 Volunteers launching ceremony, which was also attended by the state Tourism, Heritage, Arts and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman and its deputy chairman Datuk Zaidi Attan.

Ab Rauf added that these volunteers will be assigned to the state’s tourism hotspots, including the Melaka River Cruise and Taming Sari Tower, in addition to the 21 state museums.

He said that the size of this volunteer group will be increased from time to time, and the state government will consider giving special incentives to them.

“Seventy programmes, covering 32 major tourism events, have been lined up for TMM2024. The role of volunteers is also seen as very important in helping to promote the tourism industry in the state.

“Among the programmes lined up are the Nusantara Drum Festival, ‘Pengkisahan Detik Kemerdekaan’ (Storytelling of Independence Moments), Fishing competition, Melaka International Muaythai Championship, Melaka River Festival, Melaka Heritage Cuisine Festival and Melaka International Regatta,” he added.-Bernama