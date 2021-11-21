Melaka exco lineup to be announced next week — Sulaiman

MELAKA: Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali (pix) said the state executive council lineup for the new administration would be announced next week.

He said he would study the matter before discussing it with Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Rustam.

“Insya-Allah I will announce the matter after considering (each Exco’s) aspects, abilities and experience for every portfolio. I will appoint (them) from among those who won the 21 state seats.

“After that’s done, I will seek a discussion with Tuan Yang Terutama Tun. Insya-Allah, give me some time ... should be next week,“ he told reporters after being sworn in as the 13th Chief Minister of Melaka before Mohd Ali at the Dewan Utama early this morning.

On why the swearing-in was held early this morning instead of this afternoon as scheduled, Sulaiman said the matter was expedited as there is a meeting of Menteris Besar and Chief Ministers scheduled for Tuesday, followed by a Conference of Rulers meeting.

“So time is rather short, tomorrow (Nov 21) is already Sunday, and there are many things we need to discuss first with Tuan Yang Terutama Tun. When finalised, on Tuesday we need to leave (to attend both meetings) ... so the swearing-in needed to be held tonight,” he said.

Sulaiman also promised that he would be a leader for everyone in the state, regardless of race or religion.

“As Melaka’s new Chief Minister, I will fulfil my obligations in accordance with the people’s wishes and undertake the aspirations of Tuan Yang Terutama Tun in bringing Melaka to greater heights.

“I would like to take the opportunity to thank and congratulate the entire Melaka state government administration that managed and administered the state following the dissolution of the Melaka state assembly on Oct 4 till the announcement of the state election results tonight,” he added. — Bernama