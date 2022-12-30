Melaka Flower Festival to become annual event: Exco

MELAKA: Melaka Flower Festival will be an annual event as part of the state’s tourism calendar to attract more local and foreign visitors in an effort to boost its tourism activities.

State Tourism, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis said this year’s festival which kicked off yesterday (Dec 29) has been well-received based on the number of visitors, adding that it might hit the estimated 30,000 visitors tomorrow.

He said the Melaka Flower Festival 2022 themed ‘Pesona Warna Menggamit Dunia’ (Enchanted Colours Mesmerise the World) brings together more than 100 different varieties of flowers and provides various nature-based activities for the visitors.

“This programme also received a favourable response from exhibitors such as orchid and camellia growers, as well as growers of other floral species that attract visitors from various walks of life,“ he told reporters here today.

Earlier, he accompanied the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Melaka Tun Mohd Ali Rustam during the opening ceremony in Ayer Keroh, here.

Elaborating on the three-day festival, Muhammad Jailani said that one of the main components of the event is the Showcase Gardens of the four local authorities in Melaka, each with its own theme, decoration and uniqueness.

“We hope that this programme can indirectly promote eco-tourism in Taman Seribu Bunga in the state as well as other tourism events,“ he added. - Bernama