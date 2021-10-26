Melaka folks hoping for stable govt capable of improving economy

MELAKA: The people of Melaka hope that the new government that will be formed after the state election on Nov 20 will be one that is stable and capable of improving the state’s economy.

They also hope that incidents of party hopping or withdrawal of support as happened previously would not recur so as to ensure the Melaka development agenda could be continued for the well-being of the people.

Apart from political stability, the people also want the elected representatives to carry out their responsibilities with full integrity and trust as well as to be more concerned with the fate of the people and not just play politics.

Supermarket manager P. Ananthan, 51, of Batu Berendam here, said the new government should immediately focus on helping the people who have been badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We hope the new government is also capable of creating more job opportunities, besides continuing the free trade initiative,” he told Bernama today.

Tourism industry activist Sam Then Yeong Kong, 42, meanwhile, hopes that the new government will continue to assist the industry’s players, such as tourism companies and homestay entrepreneurs, in promoting the state’s tourism products so as to revive the industry which had been badly hit by the pandemic.

“However, everyone must go out and vote. We surely want elected representatives who can help and defend the people as well as revive the state’s economy,” said Then, who is also a voter in the Ayer Keroh state constituency.

Housewives V. Selvakumari, 55, and Noradibah Mohd Shah, 35, are both hoping that the new government will pay greater attention to the problems faced by the people and provide opportunities for housewives to generate income, besides continuing with the existing initiatives.

State civil servant Zaliah Masud, 52, meanwhile, hopes the new government will focus on solving the problem of floodings that had hit several areas in the state, including in her area in Durian Tunggal.

The Election Commission set Nov 8 as the nomination day for the Melaka state election and Nov 20 for polling.

The Melaka election was called following the dissolution of the state legislative assembly on Oct 4 after four assemblymen declared withdrew their support for Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali. — Bernama