Melaka gears up TMM 2024 promotions to attract foreign tourists

MELAKA: The Melaka government is actively implementing the Visit Melaka Year 2024 (TMM 2024) promotions abroad, especially to neighbouring countries, to attract foreign tourists to the state next year.

State Tourism, Heritage, Arts and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman said the promotions will be conducted in Indonesia, Brunei and Cambodia next week in collaboration with tour agents in the countries.

“The tourism marketing in the countries involved will be divided into three groups involving various travel agencies including the Melaka Tourism Promotion Division.

“The method of implementation will be by holding fairs to sell tickets or tour packages in conjunction with TMM 2024,“ he told reporters here today.

He said this at the launch of Festival Layang-Layang Gergasi Melaka 2023 which was officiated by Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh and was also attended by festival chairman Chiu Chee Ming.

During the two-day festival, which began yesterday, more than 100 giant kites were raised involving the participation of 60 local and foreign kite-flyers, including those from China and Singapore.

In another development, Abdul Razak said the organisation of the giant kite festival will be improved next year by targeting the participation of more than 100 enthusiasts, including those from abroad.

He said the festival duration will also be extended to three days next year compared to two days this year whereas the location of the event will be relooked with regard to its suitability and the view of the Melaka Historic City Council (MBMB).

Meanwhile, Chiu said among the festival’s attractions this time was the giant ‘Jalur Gemilang’ kite, measuring six metres (m) by 10 m, which was raised in conjunction with Malaysia Day (Sept 16).

He said the Jalur Gemilang giant kite was the biggest in Malaysia and was made by a group of volunteers in Melaka in 2017.

“The Jalur Gemilang giant kite is rarely raised at programmes like this because it is very big and not easy to raise as it not only requires a large space but also a lot of volunteers to assist,“ he also said.

He added that his team will help the state government to attract over 100 international participants, including from India, Taiwan, Indonesia and Thailand, next year with more attractive kites of various shapes and types. -Bernama