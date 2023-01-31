Melaka gov’t to focus on education to uplift Orang Asli community

ALOR GAJAH: The Melaka state government will focus on improving the standard of living of the Orang Asli community in the state through education, says Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali (pix).

He said part of that effort was to start Al-Quran and Fardu Ain Classes (KAFA) at Surau Al-Ikhwan in Kampung Orang Asli Bukit Payung here soon.

“I don’t want the children of the Orang Asli community in Melaka to be left behind in terms of education, because only education can help change their lives for the better.

“I want to see a change in the Orang Asli community in this village... I want the children of the Orang Asli to go to school to get knowledge about the world as well as religion,“ he told reporters after officiating the ‘Cakna Ummah’ programme for the Bukit Payung Orang Asli community here.

Melaka Islamic Religious Council (MAIM) deputy chairman Datuk Md Rawi Mahmud was also present.

Meanwhile, Sulaiman said besides education, the state government was also cooperating with various parties including MAIM and the Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA) to improve the living standards of the Orang Asli community through various programmes and assistance schemes.

Earlier, he handed over the keys to a new house worth RM30,000 built by MAIM to new convert Johari Sudah, 49, and presented a contribution of RM10,000 to Tok Batin Kampung Orang Asli Bukit Payung Nur Isjemei Ismail, to carry out repair works at Surau Al-Ikhwan. - Bernama