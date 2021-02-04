Melaka government provides free Syariah counselling to Muslim couples

MELAKA, Feb 3: The Melaka state government is providing free Syariah counselling and advisory services to Muslim couples in the state until Dec 31 this year, says Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

He said the programme, in collaboration with the Melaka Malaysian Syariah Lawyers Association (PGSM Melaka), aims to provide an opportunity to Muslims in the state to obtain professional views on family issues based on the Syariah, and Islamic Family Law of Melaka.

“This programme is being implemented taking into account the extension of the Movement Control Order 2.0 till Feb 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which could lead to household conflicts among Muslim couples in the state.

“A total of 33 Melaka Syarie Lawyers registered under PGSM Melaka are involved in this programme. Muslim couples can seek advice or consultation provided via WhatsApp, phone calls, or face-to-face appointments,“ he said in a statement here today.

The services would cover a wide range of issues related to marriage and divorce.

Sulaiman said the state government welcomed cooperation with other parties such as PGSM Melaka, and thanked them for the initiative.

Further information can be obtained by contacting PGSM Melaka at 016-6700226. - Bernama