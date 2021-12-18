Melaka govt identifies over 20 flood-prone areas

ALOR GAJAH: The Melaka government has identified over 20 flood-prone locations in the state and which will be given priority in the building of drainage channels to overcome the frequent floods.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali (pix) said these included areas at risk even without heavy rain.

“We will find the possible root cause that could be the drains that need to be widened or rivers that should be deepened. This is a short-term solution,” he told reporters after attending the Masjid Tanah Umno divisional delegates’ meeting, here, today.

He was asked to comment on the flash flood that occurred in several areas in the Alor Gajah district, especially in Lubok China, yesterday.

Sulaiman said the studies had already been done and the state government was waiting for an allocation from the federal government while the remedial measures under the state government would be implemented soonest possible.

As of 11 am, 71 victims from 15 families had been evacuated to the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Telok Berembang, he said, adding that he had ordered the district officers and local authorities to address the matter immediately. — Bernama