MELAKA: The Melaka state government will join hands with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to conduct a thorough and detailed investigation on encroachment issue on reserve land at two dams in the state.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali (pix) said there were permanent building structures such as accommodations, pump houses, chalets and stalls erected on the reserve land at the Durian Tunggal Dam in Alor Gajah and Jus Dam in Jasin, and a total of 350.1 hectares of land were filled with agricultural activities and cash crops.

“I don’t know how they can build permanent structures on the reserve land as it requires planning approval, authorised development plan and we must also investigate how do they obtain electricity supply.

“Therefore, the state government will issue a final notice to the intruders to vacate the sites before April 1 and Section 425 of the National Land Code will be enforced,” he said in a news conference after the State Executive Council meeting here, today.

He said the efforts to evict the intruders have been carried out since 2014 and to date, about 25 per cent of 80 intruders identified at the two dams were still reluctant to vacate the site.

Meanwhile, Sulaiman said the Melaka Water Regulatory Authority and Forestry Department would plant forest trees at the two dams involving an estimated area of 49.7 hectares soon after the land cleaning process has been completed.

“The state government has also installed fences in stages since 2016, namely nine km around the Durian Tunggal Dam and five km at the Jus Dam, involving a total cost of RM3.5 million to solve encroachment and angler issues,” he said.

In another development, the chief minister said that Melaka would also object to the construction of the Kuala Linggi International Port (KLIP) project in Kuala Linggi if it does not comply with the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

He said Melaka would not compromise with any project that adversely affects the environment such as causing erosion or affecting fishermen’s income.

Yesterday, Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun stressed that the state government would object to the KLIP project if it does not comply with the EIA. — Bernama