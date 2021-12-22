Melaka JBPM assisting flood-hit Selangor, Pahang

MELAKA: The Melaka Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has sent eight officers and six assets to help flood-hit Selangor and Pahang.

Its director Abu Bakar Katain said one team each were sent to the two states since Monday (Dec 20) and yesterday to assist in rescue and evacuation of flood victims.

‘”In Selangor, there are four officers with three assets, namely an aluminum boat, a four-wheel drive vehicle and a unit of communication equipment. This team is stationed in the Dengkil area to assist in operations there.

“As for Pahang, four officers were sent with three assets, namely a transport truck, an aluminum boat and a four -wheel drive vehicle to assist in the Teriang area since yesterday,“ he told Bernama.

He said that the department could not send more people as they were still on alert because the water level in some areas in Melaka affected by floods was still deep.

Abu Bakar said the flood situation in the state had improved and that the department was planning post-flood work in the affected areas.

“This depends on request of the relevant parties,“ he said.

For special assistance in areas experiencing stagnant floodwaters, he explained that his department and other agencies had to wait for the water to recede on its own.

Abu Bakar said they could not release the water downstream at the moment due to high tides.

“So if we want to pump out (floodwaters), we cannot pump it into any river because it can’t flow into the sea. The seawater will push back the floodwaters that have been pumped. For that, we have to wait for good weather and the water to recede on its own,‘’ he said.

He also advised residents facing stagnant floods to be more careful as there may be poisonous snakes and wildlife roaming around looking for shelter.

“Always take precautions and if you see any wildlife, report it immediately to the fire brigade or the nearest authority. We also advise not to go home first until it is safe,‘’ he said. — Bernama