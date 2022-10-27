Melaka, Johor BN dismiss viral GE15 candidate lists

ALOR GAJAH: The Melaka and Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) today dismissed as fake the candidate lists for the 15th General Election (GE15), which have been making rounds on social media.

Describing the list as mere speculation, Melaka BN chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, however, admitted that some of the names listed in the viral list were among the 30 names submitted to the party leadership for consideration.

“It’s just speculation. It may be true, and maybe not,” he said, while stressing that he has yet to receive any official reply from the party headquarters regarding the proposed list of candidates.

Among the names included in the viral list is Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali, who is said to contest the Masjid Tanah parliamentary seat.

In his response, Sulaiman said he had no idea about the viral list and described it as being done by ‘naughty boys’.

“I don’t know. Let’s wait for the announcement by the state BN chairman on Nov 2,” he told reporters at the opening ceremony of the Alor Gajah Municipal Council’s office here today, with Ab Rauf also present.

Meanwhile, Johor BN chairman Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the list was inaccurate, adding that the coalition has yet to finalise the list of candidates contesting in 26 parliamentary seats in the state.

“The party leadership is carrying out some processes to identify the candidates, and we have not made any decision regarding this matter,” he said.

According to the viral list, several incumbents were dropped as candidates, including Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (Pontian) and Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique (Kota Tinggi).

It also listed Hasni as the candidate for Simpang Renggam and UMNO vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin for Kota Tinggi.

The announcement of Johor BN candidates is expected to be made on Nov 3, a day after the launch of BN election machinery.

The Election Commission has set Nov 19 for polling, while the nomination is on Nov 5 and early voting is on Nov 15. - Bernama