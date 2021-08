MELAKA: The Melaka Road Transport Department (JPJ) is targetting to raise RM1.5 million from the auction of 46 forfeited vehicles of various brands via bidding.

Melaka JPJ director Muhammad Firdaus Shariff said interested parties can download the auction sale document for free beginning Sept 6 until Sept 20 from the department’s website or Melaka JPJ Facebook page.

He said the offer is opened to interested individuals throughout the country and they can submit their bidding offers via post or at JPJ counters.

“This time, the auction is being done under the new normal where site visits are carried out online and limited to just 20 individuals a day. Unlike previous public auctions, bidders are not required to be present at the location.

“The bids will also include car brands such Mini Cooper, BMW, Subaru, Mitsubishi, Nissan and so forth, that have been cloned but they can still be licenced,” he told reporters at Bukit Katil here today.

Muhammad Firdaus said, two cars being offered at the highest opening bidding price are a Subaru Impreza and a Mini Cooper tagged at RM10,000 each while the lowest opening bid offered is RM965 for a Toyota Corolla.

He also appealed to the public to take advantage of the 70 percent discount offer of JPJ summonses, which is valid until Sept 16 in conjunction with National Day 2021 celebration.

A drive-through counter is opened daily at Melaka JPJ branch, except on public holidays, from 9am to 4pm Mondays to Fridays and 9am to 1pm on Saturdays and Sundays, he added. — Bernama