Melaka JPJ intensifying ‘Op Poket’ in town areas

MELAKA: The Melaka Road Transport Department (JPJ) will be stepping up its Op Poket in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri to crack down on errant motorists.

Melaka JPJ director Muhammad Firdaus Shariff said enforcement officers would be looking out for common offences like queue jumping and using handphones while driving, especially at congested locations in town areas.

“The Motorcycle Enforcement Unit (UPB) will also be conducting patrols, and this Op Poket is partly aimed at reducing traffic congestion,” he told reporters at the Melaka JPJ headquarters in Bukit Katil here today.

He said a similar strategy would be used for the bigger scale Op Hari Raya Aidilfitri (Op HRA) 2022 from April 29 to May 8, by focusing on common offences like jumping the red light, speeding and driving in the emergency lane.

Other offences include overtaking on double lines, not wearing safety belts, overloading and carrying dangerous cargoes.

“About 50 enforcement officers will go undercover as passengers of express buses to all destinations in the peninsula to ensure express bus drivers abide by the regulations.

“About 250 JPJ personnel will be on duty during Hari Raya Aidilfitri, including those in the office and doing inspections on the ground,” he said.

He said JPJ has identified 12 accident hot spots, with five in Melaka Tengah district, Alor Gajah (four) and Jasin (three), involving Lebuh Alor Gajah-Melaka-Jasin (AMJ), Jalan Umbai-Sungai Udang, Jalan Rembia-Kendong, Jalan Sungai Udang-Lubuk China, Jalan Melaka-Muar and Jalan Tehel-Bemban-Chabau.

He also said Melaka JPJ would hold an in-person auction on May 18 involving 30 vehicles of various makes, with the most expensive being a Honda Civic priced at RM11,900 and the cheapest a Proton Saga valued at RM337. - Bernama