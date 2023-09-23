Melaka JPNIN to continue KRT community programmes to nurture unity

JASIN: The Melaka National Unity and Integration Department (JPNIN) will continue to conduct community programmes through 252 Rukun Tetangga Areas (KRT), which would play the role of government agents in nurturing unity in the state.

The department’s state director Intan Suhana Yusuff said the programmes include the Gerak Rahmah initiative to develop the Rahmah Community through various high-impact activities for the well-being of the entire community.

“This programme will drive the KRT in an integrated and comprehensive manner at their respective community levels with activities such as walking, colouring contests, cleaning up projects and presenting of Rahmah baskets to the needy.

“It can also strengthen KRT’s role within the community, particularly in helping the government build Malaysia MADANI,” she told reporters after the state-level 2023 Gerak Rahmah: Jom Gerak Muhibah programme in Sungai Rambai, here today.

The programme was launched by the state Health, Human Resources and Unity Committee chairman Ngwe Hee Sem, and was attended by deputy exco Siti Faizah Abdul Azis as well as Jasin police chief DSP Ahmad Jamil Radzi.

Intan Suhana said the simultaneous implementation of the Gerak Rahmah programme in Melaka today involved the participation of 122 KRT.

She said the initiative can also empower and intensify community and volunteer activities as well as strategic collaboration among government agencies, non-governmental agencies and the private sector.-Bernama