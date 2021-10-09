Melaka PN confident of its strengths without Umno’s cooperation - Mohd Rafiq

JASIN: Melaka Perikatan Nasional (PN) is confident of its strength through its coalition with Bersatu, PAS and Gerakan in the state election, should there be no cooperation from Umno, said its chairman, Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen (pix, centre).

“Bersatu and PN respect Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s stand, who said the party will not work with us (Bersatu),“ he told reporters after officiating the state-level National Sports Day (HSN) 2021 celebration here, today.

Earlier, Mohd Rafiq said Melaka PN was ready to negotiate with Umno to avoid a three-cornered fight, but Ahmad Zahid reportedly said that Umno would not cooperate with Bersatu in the Melaka state election.

Meanwhile, Mohd Rafiq said PN would abide by whatever decision, whether the state election would be held or not, as the government would surely take into account the safety and health of the people amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said the government had not decided whether to advise Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Nazrin Shah, who is performing the functions of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, to declare an Emergency proclamation to postpone the Melaka state election.

The Election Commission (EC) received an official notification on the dissolution of the 14th Melaka state legislative assembly last Monday from speaker Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, after the Umno-led state government lost its majority in the state assembly.

Clause (4) of Article 19 of the Melaka State Constitution stipulates that a state election must be held within 60 days from the date of the dissolution of the state assembly. -Bernama