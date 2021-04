MELAKA: Melaka Narcotics CID has disposed of various drugs worth RM181,495.67 at Ladang Tanah Merah A3 Division Bukit Pelandok, Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan here today.

Department chief Supt Zulkiflee Rashid said the drugs involved 1,896 completed cases and investigation papers that have been issued court sentences between 1995 and 2000.

He said the case items disposed include 445.351 grams (g) of heroin, monoacetylmorphines (229g), cannabis (1,467g), methaphetamine (1,777g), ketamin (24g), moma (104 pills), mitragynine (221.465 litres), nimetazepam (326 pills) and kafein (0.01g).

“All case items disposed had been analysed by the Chemistry Department and have completed the legal or court process.

“The disposal was conducted by Kualiti Alam Sdn Bhd which has the scheduled waste disposal facility that complies with the required environmental standards,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the department is also urging the public to channel information to the police to aid their anti-drug efforts. — Bernama