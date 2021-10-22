Melaka police looking for six suspects in assault incident

MELAKA: The Melaka police are looking for six men to assist in investigation over an armed assault at Taman Sebang Mutiara Gadek, Alor Gajah, 26 kilometres from here, on Sept 5.

State CID chief, ACP Azlan Abu said the six men were Srishashindran a/l Sundra Siganan, 30, Thavaneswaran a/l R. Sinnappan, 30, SIvalingkam a/l chelliah, 29, Kalithasan a/l Nadaraj, 29, Prem Kumar a/l T. Vasu, 27 and Sanjit Kumar a/l Subramaniam, 29.

“To date, eight individuals have been detained in ‘Op Cantas’ conducted on Sept 6 and 7. One of them has been charged in the Alor Gajah Court under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder.

“The Melaka police seek cooperation of the communities to channel information which can lead to the arrests of the individuals who are still at large.

“The public should refrain from making any speculation on the case,” he said in a statement here today.

On Sept 5, a 34-year-old man was attacked by a group of men with four of them armed with sharp weapons at Taman Sebang Mutiara Gadek.

The victim sustained serious injuries on the arms and legs in the attack.-Bernama