MELAKA: Melaka police have busted a drug trafficking syndicate, which uses a fake inter-state travel permit to get past roadblocks, following the arrest of six individuals and seizure of about 142.22 kilogrammes (kg) of drugs worth RM7.2 million on Monday (May 31).

Melaka Police chief Datuk Abdul Majid Mohd Ali said all the suspects, five local men from the state and one Vietnamese woman, aged between 25 and 52, were in two cars that were stopped by the Klebang beach here at about 12.15am.

He said the drugs, comprising 83.08 kg of suspected syabu and 59.14 kg of suspected ecstasy, were seized from one of the cars after police conducted a raid with the assistance of the Malaysian Armed Forces.

“Early investigation found that the syndicate has been active in drug trafficking across the country for the past three months using Melaka as a transit before the drugs are smuggled out through waterways.

“Investigations are ongoing, including trying to trace where the drugs are obtained from and to which countries they are taken to,” he told reporters at a press conference today.

Abdul Majid said the syndicate’s modus operandi was to use a fake inter-state travel permit as the form did not have a serial number, was not in the police record and used a fake police station stamp, together with a forged employer’s confirmation letter.

He said all the suspects, who are jobless, tested positive for methamphetamine and each had no fewer than five criminal records involving drugs as well as two records involving criminal cases.

He said all six had been remanded for seven days and that investigation is being conducted under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the death penalty upon conviction. — Bernama