Melaka police receive 2 reports on private clinic falsifying Covid-19 results

MELAKA: Police have received two reports against a private clinic in Melaka Tengah which allegedly falsified Covid-19 test results, said Melaka police chief Datuk Abdul Majid Mohd Ali.

He also said a technical committee comprising police and Health Ministry (MoH) officials was investigating the matter.

“We are still in the early stage of investigations. We are taking statements from three parties including the Health Ministry, apart from looking at the results of the Covid-19 screenings to ascertain if there was a system glitch or if it was purposely done.

“So far, we are looking at one private clinic and it is still operating as usual. We will continue to gather evidence,” he said to reporters at an event in Taman Sri Duyong here today.

The media recently quoted state Health and Anti-Drug Committee chairman Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh as saying that he had received complaints about a private clinic falsifying Rapid Test Kit (RTK) results from positive to negative.

Meanwhile, Abdul Majid said police will increase their surveillance along the state borders after being informed that a Rohingya suspect known as ‘Long Tiger’ had escaped from custody in Tangkak, Johor.

“We will mobilise our Op Cantas team and step up security and intelligence just in case the suspect makes an attempt to enter the state,” he said. — Bernama