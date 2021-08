MELAKA: A five-year-old girl, believed to be a victim of abuse, was rescued from a house in Bandar Hilir here last night.

Melaka Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief, ACP Mohd Sukri Kaman, said the girl was suspected of being abused by her biological mother and the mother’s boyfriend, using hands and belt, before she was rescued at about 10.45pm.

“The Melaka police contingent headquarters’ operations room had earlier received a phone call from a member of the public informing of a suspected child abuse case in Bandar Hilir at about 9.25 last night.

“Following that, the Melaka CID’s Sexual, Women and Children Investigations Division personnel went to the scene and rescued the victim,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the initial investigation found that there were several injuries on the girl’s body, believed due to abuse, before she was taken to Melaka Hospital for further treatment.

He said the woman and her boyfriend also had another daughter, aged one, but no element of abuse was found on the toddler’s body.

Mohd Sukri said the child’s 30-year-old biological mother was arrested at her house in Bandar Hilir at 12.45am today after her 38-year-old boyfriend had been arrested at the Bandar Hilir police station compound about 30 minutes earlier.

He said that the two suspects were remanded for seven days starting today, to assist in the investigation under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001, which provides imprisonment not exceeding 10 years, or a fine not exceeding RM20,000, or both, if convicted.

“Melaka police view criminal cases seriously, especially involving children, and stern action will be taken against the perpetrators.

“We would like to thank the community who have channelled information to combat any criminal activities that have occurred over the years and hope more information will be forwarded to the police,” he said. — Bernama