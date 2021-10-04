Melaka political crisis: PH to seek audience with Tun Mohd Ali soon

MELAKA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) will seek an audience with Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Rustam soon to inform that the state government led by Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali has lost majority support.

Melaka PH chairman Adly Zahari (pix) said Article 7 (4) of the Melaka State Constitution reads: ‘If the Chief Minister no longer has the confidence of a specific number of state assemblymen, then the state executive council must resign’.

He said this was after four backbenchers declared they were ‘parting ways’ with the current state leadership, leaving Sulaiman without majority support to continue to helm the state government.

“I will be representing PH assemblymen while (former Melaka Chief Minister and BN assemblyman for Sungai Udang) Datuk Seri Idris Haron, who will be representing the four assemblymen, will meet Tun (Mohd Ali) to discuss what should be taken to ensure political stability in the state and continuity of the state administration.

“We are putting political stability above anything else as it is key to facing the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Without political stability, efforts towards economic recovery will be more challenging,” he told a media conference here today.

On who could possibly be the next chief minister, Adly said what was more important now was the audience with the Yang Dipertua Negeri as the authority to appoint a chief minister rests with him.

Earlier today, Idris, Datuk Nor Azman Hassan (BN-Pantai Kundor), Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad (Bersatu-Telok Mas) and Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Independent-Pengkalan Batu) declared that they have lost confidence in Sulaiman’s leadership.

The Barisan Nasional-led Melaka government is represented by 17 assemblymen, comprising 14 from UMNO, two from Bersatu and one BN-friendly Independent, while the Opposition has 11 seats, namely seven from DAP, and two each from PKR and Amanah, respectively. — Bernama