Melaka polls: BN manifesto inclusive, comprehensive, pragmatic — Local leaders

MELAKA: The Barisan Nasional (BN) manifesto for the Melaka state election launched today is seen as a comprehensive, pragmatic and inclusive commitment towards driving Melaka’s economic recovery and development towards the endemic phase of Covid-19.

MCA vice-president and Melaka MCA chairman Senator Datuk Lim Ban Hong said the manifesto took into account the interests of the various races and ages as well as outlined a recovery plan for various sectors that contribute to the state economy.

“This manifesto outlines the five-year direction of Melaka and I can say that no citizen or sector in the state is left out.

“Therefore, BN is the best choice for the people in the election and it is hoped that everyone can give us the opportunity to govern and lead the state,“ he told Bernama when contacted here today.

Meanwhile, Melaka BN secretary Datuk Mustafa Musa said the manifesto guaranteed the future of the people and can help the implementation of a better and more effective economic development agenda.

Mustafa, who is also Melaka Umno secretary, said BN has a good track record with previous state administrations and all the offers promised through the manifesto are capable of being implemented comprehensively.

“They are not empty promises but ones that can be fulfilled within the capabilities of the BN state government when formed later,” he said.

Jasin MIC secretary M. Vikneswaran said two of the five thrust areas outlined in the BN manifesto, namely political stability and governance efficiency, deserved to be given due attention given the country’s current political situation.

“These two elements are very important ... if the state political situation is not stable, then governance efficiency will not be achieved and plans to ensure the people’s welfare will be scuppered,” he said.

He said the manifesto was also seen as not excluding the Indian community, adding that BN was still relevant and accepted by a large part of the Indian community in Melaka for its various contributions over the past 60 years.

The BN manifesto, themed “Stability for Prosperity” and which outlines five thrust areas and 103 initiatives, was launched by BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan today.

The manifesto is guided by five main thrusts, namely, political stability, governance efficiency, a united society, sustainable development and sharing of prosperity. — Bernama