Melaka polls: BN to announce candidates virtually on Saturday

MELAKA: Barisan Nasional (BN) is to announce on Saturday its candidates for the Melaka state election.

UMNO secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the announcement would be made virtually via Umno Online’s Facebook page at 10 am.

“Announcement of #BN candidates live on FB #UMNO Online.

“Saturday Nov 6, 2021, 10 am. Thank you for your support,“ he said in a Facebook posting today.

The Melaka state election will be held following the dissolution of the state legislative assembly on Oct 4 after four of the assemblymen withdrew support for the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

The Election Commission then fixed Nov 20 for voting in this state election, Nov 8 for nomination of candidates and early voting on Nov 16. — Bernama