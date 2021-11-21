Melaka polls: BN wins 21 seats, PH five, PN 2 — EC chairman

MELAKA: The Election Commission (EC) announced that Barisan Nasional (BN) has won 21 out of the 28 State Legislative Assembly seats in the Melaka election yesterday.

EC chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh (pix), who announced the election results, said Pakatan Harapan (PH) won five seats and Perikatan Nasional (PN) two seats.

He also said that a total of 326,068 people, or 65.85 percent of voters, cast their ballots yesteday.

“The total encompasses normal voters, early voters and postal voters,” he told a media conference here last night, adding that the polling process went smoothly.

He also thanked all parties involved in the Melaka polls this time.

The Melaka election was held yesterday (Nov 20) following the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly on Oct 4 after four assemblymen withdrew their support for Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali. — Bernama