Melaka polls: Campaign has been a level playing field — Annuar

MELAKA: Government parties have taken a more open approach in the ongoing Melaka state election campaign by providing equal space to all parties, including those from the Opposition, Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix) said.

Annuar said the campaign approach of parties contesting in this election also depended a lot on their creativity.

“The government parties have been very disciplined as there has been no government machinery involved, no official government programmes, and this has provided a level playing field among the government (party candidates), the opposition and independents,” he said in the ‘Santai FB Live bersama TSAM’ programme streamed live on his Facebook page last night.

He said standard operating procedures (SOP) set for the campaign period were also implemented fairly to all parties.

The Election Commission set Nov 20 as the polling date for state election following the dissolution of the state assembly on Oct 4, after four state assemblymen withdrew support for the chief minister at the time. — Bernama