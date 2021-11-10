Melaka polls: Campaign methods remind voter of 70’s style

MELAKA: “It does feel like going back to the 70s.” That was the spontaneous comment of one of the voters in the Ayer Keroh state constituency, Mohd Arshad Ismail, 68, when he saw a political party vehicle fitted with loud hailers for the purpose of introducing a candidate in Bukit Beruang.

Mohd Arshad, a food trader, said that the method may seem outdated but remains the best measure in preventing people from gathering, and a possible increase in cases of Covid-19 infection in the state.

”As a senior citizen, maybe this is the only way we will get to know the candidates because I don’t use Facebook much, let alone other social media sites. I often get information through WhatsApp groups.

“Hence, the more often the vehicle passes in this area, maybe then we will remember the face of the candidate,” he said when met by Bernama.

He also admitted that the campaign’s new methods, such as on social media platforms and the use of loudspeakers on party vehicles, somehow changed the atmosphere of the Melaka state election.

“There is no ceramah or talks at the centres, or in the field like before, with members of the public sat and listening to talks. Most importantly, we can question and obtain answers from the candidate, and from there, we can see the credibility of the candidate who is contesting.

“I think the traditional campaign is more suitable and the message reaches the people, especially in the villages, than the current method. But we have to think about other people’s health and safety as well,” he said.

Meanwhile, Natasha Bismil, 23, said that she was not particular about any platform used by the candidates and the political parties, as long as the information, especially related to the candidate, reaches the target and is done in a controlled manner.

“For me, I really prefer the use of social media because the information reaches targets faster and it can be accessed from everywhere.

“We will not meet with candidates face to face, especially new candidates. That is why candidates need to maximise the use of social media, need to go an extra mile to stand out,” said the public relations officer at a hotel here.

On Nov 8, the Election Commission (EC) stipulated that candidates could only campaign through vehicles fitted with loud hailers at the time specified in the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) permit, and are disallowed from organising ceramah or talks or physical campaigning during the election period.

Thus, social sites such as Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram have become important platforms during the period leading up to polling day on Nov 20, especially for political parties which are fielding new faces. — Bernama