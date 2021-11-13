Melaka polls: Focus on the people’s issues — Akmal Nasrullah

JASIN: Leaders of political parties need to focus their campaigns on solving the people’s problems instead of turning the Melaka State Election into a battle of egos among political figures, says Keadilan Youth Chief Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir (pix).

He said the campaign at the Melaka state election should be more positive and give the people of Melaka, including youths, a chance to be heard.

“So if they (politicians) threaten or talk about wanting to press the ‘button’ and overthrow any state to call elections, I hope these political figures can look at the bigger picture,” he said here today.

Yesterday, Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin slammed Umno veteran Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad for challenging him to order two Bersatu state assemblymen in Johor to withdraw support for the Menteri Besar, to trigger the collapse of the state government.

Shahrir’s challenge came following Muhyiddin’s statement at Perikatan Nasional’s campaign programme in Melaka that if he wished to, he could order the Bersatu assemblyman in Johor to withdraw support and trigger the collapse of the state government.

Akmal Nasrullah added that the two Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidates from PKR, B. Prasanth Kumar, 27, who is contesting in Rim and Farzana Hayani Mohd Nasir, 21, (Sungai Rambai) had the potential to go far in the political arena, as they had been active since young.

“From my experience in the general election, I know one of the burdens is a matter of experience, but our offer to the voters in the Rim and Sungai Rambai constituencies is to guide and provide an opportunity to these young people, and together, rebuild a new narrative,“ he said.

Prasanth Kumar is involved in a three-cornered fight with Azalina Abdul Rahman (PN) and Datuk Khaidhirah Abu Zahar (BN) for the Rim seat, while Farzana Hayani faces a four-cornered fight against Muhammad Jefri Safry (PN), Siti Faizah Abdul Azis (BN) ) and Nazatul Asyraf Md Dom (Putra) for the Sungai Rambai seat.

The Melaka polls this time will involve a total of 112 eligible candidates, with six-cornered contests in three state constituencies, five-cornered (five), four-cornered (nine) and three-cornered (11).

There will be 28 candidates each from Barisan Nasional (BN), Perikatan Nasional (PN) and PH, Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) (five), Parti Perikatan India Muslim Nasional (IMAN) (one) and 22 independent candidates.

The Election Commission has set polling date on Nov 20, while early voting takes place on Nov 16. — Bernama